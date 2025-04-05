Jacksonville Man Arrested in Indiana for Cass County Murder

According to an announcement by the Illinois State Police this morning, 45-year-old Benchy Couloute of Jacksonville has been arrested for First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

According to the State Police, on Monday, March 24th, State Police special agents were requested by the Beardstown Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 1200 block of State Street in Beardstown.

The victim, 37-year-old Junior Kalnoji of Beardstown, was found deceased inside the residence after Beardstown Police responded to a 911 call at the address.

Officials say a thorough investigation led to the case being presented to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued for Couloute.

Investigators later determined that Couloute had fled to the state of Indiana. In conjunction with ISP special agents, members of the Indiana State Police located and arrested Couloute, who is now being held at the Marion County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office pending extradition.

The date of Couloute’s arrest was not provided in the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

