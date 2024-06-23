Jacksonville Man Arrested in Pike Stolen Vehicle Case

A Jacksonville man was arrested by Pike County authorities this past weekend. At approximately 5:30 last Saturday evening, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Perry, Illinois after a complainant to 911 told dispatchers that his red, 2011 Ford pickup truck had been stolen.

According to a report by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was recovered a short time later in the Chapin Community Park.

A criminal investigation was conducted, and on Sunday, June 17th, 2024, at approximately 3:15 P.M., law enforcement officials executed a court-authorized search warrant at an apartment located in the 100 block of W. Main Street in Perry, Illinois.

46-year-old John P. Baker of Jacksonville was arrested on charges of burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful delivery of meth, and driving with a suspended license. Baker remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.