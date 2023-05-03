Jacksonville Man Arrested Near School with Loaded Gun

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 3, 2023 at 9:24am

A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday after he was found near a school with a handgun.

23-year-old Timothy J. Banks of the 600 block of North West Street was detained by Jacksonville Police at approximately 12:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Doolin Avenue and East Independence.

Banks was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a charge of felony unlawful use of a weapon after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun while being within 500 feet of a school.

Banks was also arrested for domestic battery in connection to an incident that was reported to police on February 9th. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail without bond.