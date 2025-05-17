Jacksonville Man Arrested for Child Porn Possession

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 17, 2025 at 8:32am

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday in what may have been an effort by the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Little was known Friday about the arrest other than that 29-year-old Austin R. Castleberry of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 4:45 pm Thursday for child pornography.

Castleberry has been charged with one felony count of child pornography and three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

At approximately 8:45 am Thursday, Jacksonville Police were listed as assisting the Attorney General’s Office at the Jacksonville Police Department located at 200 West Douglas Avenue. No further information other than the assist was completed was included in the report.

No agency was listed in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office booking reports as of Friday morning. Sources with both the Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department have confirmed to WLDS News that the arrest was initiated by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and a press release would be coming from that agency.

Emails to media personnel with the Attorney General’s Office remain unanswered as of press time. Castleberry remains held at the Morgan County Jail. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 17th.