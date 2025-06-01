Jacksonville Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash

A Jacksonville man was arrested after a parked vehicle was struck, causing the moving vehicle to rollover. The driver then allegedly fought with police during the arrest.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, officers were called to the 500 block of South Diamond Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a blue Jeep that had rolled over. The caller was unsure if anyone was injured in the collision. Upon arrival, police determined that the driver of the Jeep, Bradley G. Sample, 56, of the 800 block of North Diamond had been traveling in that vicinity before, for an unknown reason, the Jeep left its lane of travel and struck an unoccupied vehicle on the side of the street. The Jeep then continued forward before rolling onto its side and coming to rest. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with disabling damage

Sample was treated at the scene by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. Sample was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.