Jacksonville Man Arrested on Warrant by Attorney General’s Office for Forgery, Theft

A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday morning on several charges filed in an arrest warrant by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

37-year-old Jacob M. Hall of the 300 block of East Superior Avenue was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 9:00 am Wednesday. According to charges filed in Morgan County Court, between September 2nd, 2016, and February 25, 2020, Hall allegedly committed theft on two or more occasions by improperly collecting rent payments for Martijn Guliker between $10,000 and $100,000.

The charging documents further say that Hall deposited personal checks, certified checks, and money orders into his own bank account and that one of those occasions occurred after April 30th, 2018. According to a LinkedIn account, Gulkiker is the owner of BCK Real Estate Investments in Pearl City, Hawaii. A search of the investment company has shown a history of several rental properties around the Jacksonville area at one time or another over the past 5 years.

The charging documents indicate Hall is also accused of 4 counts of forgery by creating a false Contract for Deed for properties at 520 Duncan Street and 422 Waters Street with two separate individuals by allegedly falsely representing himself as the property owner. Hall was also cited for two additional counts of theft for collecting money on the contracts from those individuals. Hall is also facing 5 counts of failure to file an Illinois Income Tax Return between 2015-2019.

The two theft counts are Class 1 felonies carrying between 4-15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 each if found guilty. The two theft charges are Class 3 felonies carrying between 2-5 years in prison each, with fines up to $25,000. The felony forgery charges are also deemed Class 3 felonies. The failure to file tax return charges are Class 4 felonies, which carry a 1-3 year prison term with fines up to $25,000 including additional fees and interest on the under-reported amounts determined by the state department of revenue.

Hall posted bond Wednesday morning and was released from the Morgan County Jail.