Jacksonville Man Arrested On Weapons Citations During Adams County Drug Detail

By Benjamin Cox on May 21, 2024 at 1:30pm

A Jacksonville man was arrested in a joint narcotics operation conducted in Quincy last Wednesday.

The West Central Illinois Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Quincy Police Department, and the Illinois State Police conducted the one-day operation. According to KHQA, during the detail, a trooper with the Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th & Lind Street in Quincy.

The occupants inside the vehicle attempted to resist and flee on foot. All subjects were taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle and occupants, three firearms were located including one that was reported stolen from Troy, Missouri. As a result of the traffic stop, 18-year old Austen L. McKinzie of Jacksonville was arrested or Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office has not yet filed charges in the case.