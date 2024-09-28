Jacksonville Man Arrested Twice Friday Morning for Burglary

Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a vehicle burglary in progress early Friday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Prairie Street just after 5 am after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatchers that a man was in her vehicle.

Upon arrival and a subsequent investigation, 20-year-old Peyton J. Surratt, listed as homeless of Jacksonville was arrested for burglary to a motor vehicle after he allegedly removed items from the vehicle.

Surratt was booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of burglary and criminal trespass to vehicles and was later released with a notice to appear in court.

Approximately 90 minutes later at around 6:30 am, officers were called to the 600 block of West Lafayette Avenue after a resident in the area reported they thought someone had broken into the empty house next door. The complainant told dispatchers they heard the sound of glass breaking and could see someone inside the residence.

Upon entry and investigation, Surratt was found inside the residence and according to the report, he had forced entry to gain access to the home. Surratt was taken into custody and transported to the Jacksonville Police Department where Surratt was found with a substance suspected to be cocaine on his person during a search.

Surratt was again booked into the Morgan County Jail, this time on charges of burglary and two charges of possession of a controlled substance. He remains held this morning at the Morgan County Jail pending an appearance in court.