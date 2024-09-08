Jacksonville Man Arrested Twice on JDC Grounds For Alleged Theft, Burglary

A Jacksonville man was arrested twice on Saturday for allegedly stripping metal off of the buildings.

Jacksonville Police received a call just before 7:30AM Saturday from a complainant saying that a man was stripping objects off of the old power plant roof on the southwest side of the grounds.

Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 30-year old Fred E. Schoondyke of the 200 block of North Prairie on the property. Schoondyke was cited for burglary and possession of burglary tools after police say they found him in possession of several pieces of scrap metal from the grounds.

Schoondyke was booked into the Morgan County Jail and later released with a notice to appear in court. Schoondyke was also given a letter of no trespass to the property

At just after 4PM Saturday, officers on patrol initiated a stop on the grounds again near the same location. Officers once again located Schoondyke on the grounds and in possession of items from the vacant buildings.

Schoondyke was arrested again and cited for theft and criminal trespass to state-supported land. He was once again cited and released with a notice to appear in court.