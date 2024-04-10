Jacksonville Man Arrested Twice Within A Matter of Hours On Multiple Citations

Jacksonville Police arrested a man twice overnight after a domestic disturbance at one location and an alleged break in at another residence.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of South East Street at approximately 5:15 for a domestic disturbance where the male half was said to have displayed a firearm. Upon officers’ arrival, the female half of the disturbance is said to have left the scene. Officers said that conflicting statements were given among the parties. During the investigation, officers discovered that the male half, later identified as 34-year old Brian I. Lowe of that vicinity was in possession of several firearms at the residence while possessing a revoked FOID card. Lowe was then placed under arrest, and according to officers physically resisted. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and later released with a notice to appear on citations of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, resisting a peace officer, and failure to obey officer commands.

Officers were then called to a residence in the 1300 block of Goltra Avenue just before 11PM for an attempted break in. Upon arrival, officers arrested Lowe again for domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence, and disorderly conduct after he allegedly entered the residence without permission, laid in the victim’s bed, and made unwanted contact with the victim.

He is currently held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.