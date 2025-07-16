Jacksonville man being detained after courthouse parking lot dust up

A Jacksonville man is being held at the Morgan County Jail after his pretrial release was revoked yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Jakaar T.J. Jackson, 19, of Jacksonville was ordered detained after the State’s Attorney’s office filed an order of violation of pretrial release conditions. Jackson is currently awaiting trial on two Class 4 felonies – aggravated fleeing of police and possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson was arrested last July after he fled from police in an attempted traffic stop at South West Street and College Avenue. He was also arrested at that time for a previous car crash in which he allegedly fled from the scene at West Douglas Avenue and North Fayette Street.

Jackson’s detainment is likely linked to an incident that occurred in the Morgan County Courthouse parking lot on July 9. Jackson is an extended family member of the late Trenton Jackson of Springfield. Jackson was allegedly murdered by Larry W. Taylor in the 300 block of West College Avenue last June. Taylor had a court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 9. Shortly after the hearing was completed, Morgan County Court bailiffs had to separate the two families in the court room. The dust up is said to have spilled outside in which a gun was allegedly pulled. The weapon was not fired and no one was injured, according to police reports.

After further investigation, Jakaar Jackson was arrested on Monday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault on public property.

Jakaar Jackson’s next court appearance is schedule for a 402 conference on the aggravated fleeing charges as well as a host of other traffic charges on July 29. He is then set to reappear in court on August 6 on the new aggravated assault charges.