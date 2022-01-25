Jacksonville Man Busts Out of Jail After Battery Arrest Apprehended

Information has been released about a prisoner escape and property damage at the Morgan County Jail from Saturday.

Jacksonville Police were called to the West Morgan Depot at 1:04AM Saturday to a report of multiple fights in progress inside the bar. Upon arrival, police arrested 21 year old Daveon L. Mapes and 28 year old Kaliya N. Mapes of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue for battery after allegedly striking a bouncer inside the bar.

Kaliya Mapes later was able to post bond and be released.

According to the Journal Courier, Daveon Mapes was placed inside one of the Morgan County Jail’s visitation booths during booking. Although the glass is bulletproof inside the booths, Mapes was able to tear out the trim around the glass at approximately Noon on Saturday and free himself. Mapes then was able to bust out the glass on the front door entrance of the jail and proceeded to escape.

Mapes was able to be taken back into custody approximately 8 minutes later a few short blocks away by Jacksonville Police who located him in front of the Jacksonville Public Library on West College Avenue.

In addition to the battery charge, Mapes now faces a felony charge of criminal damage to government property and a misdemeanor charge of escape.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody told the Journal Courier that damage to the jail was approximately $6,000.

After a hearing yesterday, bond had been set for Mapes at $20,000 with 10% to apply. He is next due in court on February 8th. As of yesterday afternoon, Mapes remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.