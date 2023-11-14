Jacksonville Man Charged In Fatal Hit & Run That Killed Roodhouse Woman

Charges for an individual in an alleged hit & run that killed a Roodhouse woman have been released by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office.

52-year old David A. Clark of the 800 block of North Church Street in Jacksonville has been charged with Class 1 felony leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and Class 2 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury, Class 4 felony driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

According to the 4-count criminal information filed in Greene County Court yesterday, Clark is alleged to have been driving a purple 2007 Chevy Impala while on East Roodhouse Road on Friday around 7PM when he collided with a pedestrian, 71-year old Judy A. Menge of Roodhouse resulting in her death and then leaving the scene of the collision. Menge was pronounced deceased at the scene by Greene County Coroner Danny Powell approximately a half hour after the collision occurred.

Clark was apprehended by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies a short time after the collision was reported.

Clark is currently being held at the Greene County Jail prior to trial. Clark could face between 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if found guilty of the most serious of the charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe says these are just preliminary charges and more charges may be pending per the conclusion of the State Police’s investigation.