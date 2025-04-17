Jacksonville Man Charged in March Carjacking

Charges have been filed against a Jacksonville man in relation to a vehicular hijacking that took place in the city at the end of March.

On March 31 around 7PM, Jacksonville Police were called to the parking lot of Aldi’s on East Morton. Police say an identified man stole the victim’s vehicle and used a knife to threaten the victim. Police say the victim suffered a minor injury in the incident and was treated at the scene. The suspect was last seen southbound on South Main.

A short time later, several 911 calls were dispatched in the Springfield area in reference to a reckless driver. Southern View police tried to stop the stolen vehicle identified as the one in this incident, but were unsuccessful.

Jacksonville police were notified when the victim’s vehicle was involved in an accident in the area of 4th Street and Stanford Avenue in Springfield.

The driver fled the scene on foot, and remains at large. The vehicle was recovered. There were injuries to others in the accident.

According to online court records, the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed two Class X felony charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon against 34-year old Gabriel R. Greer of Jacksonville. The charges were filed on April 2nd. No arrest information for Greer has been listed.

If you have further information, please contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

