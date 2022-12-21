Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting

A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting.

34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.

King was arrested early Saturday morning after police responded to a disturbance call at 604 North West Street and found a woman had been shot.

36-year-old Lamonica Buchanan of Jacksonville has transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by LifeStar EMS and later transferred to a Springfield area hospital.

As of a press release Sunday by the Jacksonville Police Department, Buchanan was in critical but stable condition. An update on her medical status has not been made available.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, King has a previous felony conviction in the state of Michigan. Bond was set Monday for King at $100,000 with 10% to apply. He remains held at the Morgan County Jail and is scheduled to next appear in court on January 3rd for a preliminary hearing.