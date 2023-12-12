Jacksonville Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Abuse

More information has become available about a Jacksonville man who was arrested Monday on sexual abuse charges.

20-year-old Jason L. Ransom of the 700 block of South Fayette Street was taken into custody just after 12 noon Monday in the 600 block of Locust Street.

The Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a criminal information this morning charging Ransom with class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the charging documents, in December of 2022, Ransom allegedly committed an act of sexual conduct to an individual who was under the age of 13 when the act was committed.

The charging documents allege Ransom placed his fingers on the victim’s genitalia for the purpose of gratification.

According to a follow-up report by Jacksonville Police today, the victim was someone known to Ransom. Authorities opened an investigation into the incident after it was reported on November 9th of this year.

Ransom appeared in Morgan County Court for a pre-trial detention hearing Tuesday afternoon. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says his office filed a motion to detain this morning which was granted by the court.

Ransom will remain held at the Morgan County Jail pending his next appearance in court on Tuesday, December 19th at 10:00 am.