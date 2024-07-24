Jacksonville Man Charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child in 2023 Sentenced to Probation

A Jacksonville man arrested last spring under suspicion of indecent solicitation of a minor has pleaded guilty in Morgan County Circuit Court.

18-year old Levi E. Elliott of the 1200 block of South Park Place pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a minor yesterday in Morgan County Court.

Elliott was arrested by Jacksonville Police Detectives on April 17, 2023 in the 300 block of West Dunlap Street after a two-day investigation by police after a minor had received a solicitation for what was classified as aggravated sexual abuse on April 15, 2023, according to charging documents.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif sentenced Elliott to 2 years of adult probation with special conditions and ordered him to pay a $500 county fine plus fees and costs. The court also recommended Elliott comply with recommended mental health treatment.