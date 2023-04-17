Jacksonville Man Charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 17, 2023 at 4:01pm

A Jacksonville man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of indecent solicitation of a child.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department this afternoon, on Saturday police began an investigation into the possible indecent solicitation of a child.

18-year-old Levi E. Elliott of the 500 block of South Church Street was identified as a possible suspect during the course of the investigation.

Police say he was subsequently located and taken into custody without incident. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigations Division at 217-479-4630.