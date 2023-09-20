Jacksonville Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child in Scott County

More information has become available on the arrest of a Jacksonville man on charges of sexual assault of a child.

73-year-old Steven T. Albers of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue in Jacksonville, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night.

According to Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews, Albers was charged in Scott County Court Tuesday with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Copies of the charging documents were not available from the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office as of press time. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office also denied a request for Albers’ booking photo from the Morgan County Jail.

Crews says Albers is set to make a first appearance in Scott County Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.