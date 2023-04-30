Jacksonville Man Cited For DUI After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole on City’s North End

A Jacksonville man was arrested early Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a caller reported to emergency dispatch at approximately 1:15AM Saturday that a black pick-up truck had struck a utility pole near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and West Street, and the vehicle was attempting to leave the scene.

Upon arrival, Jacksonville Police arrested the driver of the truck, 29-year old Daniel R. Frye of the 1000 block of North Main Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of adult use cannabis by a driver of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.



Frye has since posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.