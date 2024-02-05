Jacksonville Man Cited Three Times In a Matter of Two Hours at Two Separate Locations

A Jacksonville man was cited by Jacksonville Police three times in the matter of two hours at two separate locations over the weekend.

A complainant alerted police from the 400 block of South Clay Avenue at approximately 10:30PM Saturday that there was a male subject on their property causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Upon arrival, Jacksonville Police located and cited 38-year old Garry E. Williams of the 1000 block of Freedman Street for a city ordinance violation for disorderly conduct. Officers escorted Williams from the property and then released him upon his own recognizance.

At 12:30AM Sunday, approximately two hours later, Jacksonville Police were called to The Emporium in the 200 block of East State Street to remove a subject. The caller told police that a male subject was arguing with patrons and cursing at employees. Upon arrival, officers located Williams and arrested him for disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer. According to a report, Williams refused to walk out of the business after commanded to do so by police.

Williams was later booked into the Morgan County Jail and released with a notice to appear in court.