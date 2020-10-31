Jacksonville Man Dies in Single Vehicle Accident North of Carrollton

A Jacksonville man has died in a single-vehicle roll over accident in rural Greene County this morning just north of Carrollton.

According to Illinois State Police reports, a 2006 white Chrysler Sebring driven by 36 year old Brian Wallace of Jacksonville was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 just south of the Berdan Road turn off in Greene County at approximately 3:13AM this morning, when the car left the roadway to the left. The car then entered the ditch and struck a culvert for a driveway entrance and a mailbox. The car then went airborne and overturned, coming to rest upside down in the southbound lane of U.S. 67

Wallace succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Coroner Danny Powell. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours this morning during the crash investigation. The Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash at this time and no further information is available.