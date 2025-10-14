Jacksonville man facing 8-count federal indictment on drug charges

A Jacksonville man is currently being held at the Macon County Jail in Decatur on an 8-count federal warrant stemming from alleged drug possession and distribution.

According to online federal court records, Jamar M. White, 37, of the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, was arrested by federal agents on September 28 after being indicted by a federal grand jury on 8 separate counts related to illegal drug distribution. Also named in the indictment is Michael Mahon, age and last known address not given. Mahon’s current whereabouts are unknown.

According to the indictment, White and Mahon “knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with each other and [others] to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine” between November 22, 2024 through December 6, 2024. The subsequent charges layout distribution amounts of 5 grams of methamphetamine distribution on November 22, 2024; 50 or more grams of methamphetamine on November 25, 2024; 5 grams or more on December 4, 2024; and 50 or more grams of methamphetamine on December 6, 2024. White is showing acting alone on the final three charges allegedly distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine on December 11, 2024 and December 18, 2024; and 5 or more grams of methamphetamine on May 21, 2025. All of the distributions are said to have taken place within Morgan County.

Attached to the indictment was a special finding showing that White was convicted in federal court of distribution of a controlled substance in 2016 in which he served federal prison time. White is currently being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals at the Macon County Jail in Decatur. White is due to return to federal court in Springfield on December 4.