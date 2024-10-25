Jacksonville Man Federally Indicted for Alleged PPP Loan Program Fraud

A Jacksonville man was federally indicted earlier this month for allegedly defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration’s PPP loan program during the Covid-19 pandemic.

30-year old Deavis Johnson of the 900 block of Freedman Street was indicted on four counts of wire fraud on October 1st for allegedly withdrawing money from the PPP loan program between June 2020 to June 2022 by allegedly falsely stating he was running an entertainment business out of an apartment in the 600 block of Hardin Avenue that was reported to bring in an annual $90,000 in income.

According to the federal indictment, Johnson obtained over $38,000 in PPP funds and used them on prohibited personal expenses.

A federal summons was issued for Johnson on October 3rd, but no further court dates are indicated in online court records.