Jacksonville man federally indicted on meth charges

By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2026 at 10:56am

A Jacksonville man is facing federal drug trafficking charges following his arrest last weekend in Jacksonville.

Twenty-four-year-old Justin R. McGee, of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue, was arrested around 11:15 last Saturday night by federal agents with assistance from Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to federal court documents, McGee is accused of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Morgan County on February 13th.

McGee appeared in federal court in Springfield lastTuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court appointed a federal public defender to his case.

A detention hearing was held October 15 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Quivey to determine whether McGee will remain in custody pending trial. McGee was placed on pretrial release and was ordered not to contact two other individuals on federal indictment for similar charges.

His jury trial is scheduled for November 16th in Springfield.