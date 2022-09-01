Jacksonville Man Found Dead In Sangamon County

By Benjamin Cox on September 1, 2022 at 11:17am

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says a Jacksonville man was found deceased just off Interstate 55 yesterday morning.

Allmon says a 42 year old man was found dead in a vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of I-55 between Springfield and Rochester at 8:45 yesterday morning.

An autopsy is being performed today. The identification of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and District 9 of the Illinois State Police.