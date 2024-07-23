Jacksonville Man Found Unfit For Trial in Sex Assault Case in Scott County

A Jacksonville man accused of sexually assaulting a minor more than a decade ago in Scott County has been found unfit to stand trial.

74-year old Steven T. Albers of the 1600 block of South East Street was admitted to the Department of Human Services last week. A hearing that was scheduled today in Scott County Circuit Court for a pretrial status was vacated by written order of the court.

Albers is accused of committing predatory criminal sexual assault from reportedly touching a child said to be a family member under age 13 for sexual gratification in two incidents in 2010 and two other times in 2014.

Albers had been ordered to home confinement rather than staying incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail on May 21st. According to online court records, Albers ongoing medical issues rendered him an inappropriate prisoner and placed him at a residence in South Jacksonville on electronic ankle monitoring prior to trial.

Albers faced between 4-30 years in prison on each of the charges. No further hearing dates have been scheduled according to online court records.