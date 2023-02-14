Jacksonville Man Gets Additional Charges in Connection to January Garage Burglary

A Jacksonville man currently jailed and awaiting trial on burglary and retail theft charges in Morgan County Court was cited for more charges after Jacksonville Police concluded a month-long investigation.

30 year old David Z.K. Morris, formerly of the 900 block of Allen Avenue, who is currently jailed since January 11th for 4 burglary charges and a single count of retail theft, was additionally cited for residential burglary and unlawful use of a debit and/or credit card yesterday by Jacksonville Police.

According to a police report, Morris is the alleged suspect in a burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of South East Street on the early morning of January 9th. According to a January 9th Jacksonville police report, the complainant told police that an unknown individual broke into their garage and rummaged through vehicles taking various items.

Morris previously pleaded guilty in Morgan County Circuit Court to burglary in December 2020. Morris was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 1 year of mandatory supervised release in the 2020 case.

Morris remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.