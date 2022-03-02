Jacksonville Man Gets Decade in Prison For Gunfire Exchange in June 2020

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections yesterday for a shots fired incident in Jacksonville in the summer of 2020.



24 year old Quantorious J. Courtney, listed as homeless of Jacksonville, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Courtney was arrested by Jacksonville Police on June 7, 2020 as a passenger in an SUV at the intersection of South East Street and East Beecher Avenue.

The vehicle was pulled over after it matched the identity of a vehicle that had exchanged gunfire with a 2011 Audi sedan at the intersection of South Clay Avenue and East Morton Avenue. Police determined the SUV had been hit by gunfire and questioned three occupants in the vehicle. Courtney was arrested subsequent to the questioning and a search of the vehicle yielding a firearm and ammunition.

Courtney also had subsequent follow-up arrests on October 13, 2020 for aggravated battery in a public place and a December 28, 2021 arrest for aggravated battery of a corrections officer. Both charges were dropped per the plea.

Courtney was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of Mandatory Supervised Release, a $500 county fine plus fees and court costs. Courtney was credited for 633 days served in the Morgan County Jail.