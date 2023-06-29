Jacksonville Man Gets Probation in Child Pornography Case

A Jacksonville man arrested last Fall on child pornography charges has been sentenced to probation.

22-year old Demond L. Harris of the 200 block of North Church Street pleaded guilty possession of child pornography on Tuesday in Morgan County Court.

Harris was arrested by Jacksonville Police after a 5-month long investigation in October 2022. Jacksonville Police have not released any information in regards to the investigation because they say the age of the parties involved and the nature of the charge were sensitive.

According to court records, Harris was put through a sex offender evaluation back in February. The nature of that report was sealed by the court.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif sentenced Harris on Tuesday to 2 years of adult probation with special conditions, including zero contact with social media during the duration of his probationary period. He was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fees and court costs. Harris was given credit for 2 days served in the Morgan County Jail.