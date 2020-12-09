Jacksonville Man Heads To Jail For Summer Burglary Spree

A Jacksonville man plead guilty to one count of burglary in Morgan County court yesterday afternoon. 28 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 700 block of Finley Street plead guilty to the count reaching a plea deal despite having multiple charges.

Morris was involved in 5 separate burglary incidents between July 22nd and August 7th in Jacksonville. Jacksonville police arrested Morris on August 7th for burglaries at State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer’s Office at 325 West State on July 22nd, the MCS Community Service Office at 345 West State on July 23rd, two residences in the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre between July and August, and the Jacksonville Main Street Office at 222 West State Street on August 7th. Morris allegedly stole checks from Davidsmeyer’s Office and then allegedly passed those checks off to his alleged girlfriend and 39 year old Megan Plunkett of Virginia and his father 54 year old Brian K. Morris of Bluffs. Plunkett and Brian Morris were arrested on July 23rd for allegedly attempting to purchase goods from Casey’s on East Morton Avenue with the stolen checks from Davidsmeyer’s office. Plunkett and the senior Morris have been charged separately with 5 counts of forgery in that case. Both are due in court on January 6th.

The junior Morris was also arrested on September 19th, 2019 for a separate criminal damage to property incident at an apartment in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

David Morris was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 1 year of mandatory supervised released, and ordered to pay $1,430 in restitution to the victim in the criminal damage case per his plea. The other four counts of burglary were dropped per the plea. He was given credit for serving 120 days in county jail, with day-for-day credit applied.