Jacksonville Man Held After Violating OP Twice Friday

Jacksonville Police responded to the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane just before 4:00 pm Friday after West Central Joint Dispatch received a call from the address in which the caller whispered someone get out here and then hung up.

Upon arrival, 37 year old Jonah D. Smith of the 200 block of King Court was arrested for criminal trespass to property after he was found on the property for which he had been previously issued a letter of no trespass.

Officers were called back to the same address at approximately 11:45 last night where Smith was again found on the property, this time on the porch of the residence causing a disturbance with the residents.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail for criminal trespass to real property and violating a stalking / no contact order of protection. Smith remains held this morning pending an appearance in court.