Jacksonville Man Indicted On Federal Drug Trafficking Charges After May Bust

A Jacksonville man who had his home raided by multiple authorities in early May has now been indicted in federal court on drug trafficking charges.

28-year old Christopher S. Robinson of the 600 block of East State Street has been indicted for possession of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more with intent to deliver and possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

The charges stem from a May 13th raid at Robinson’s residence by members of the Jacksonville Police Department and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group in which 0.58 of a pound of methamphetamine, 0.36 of a pound of fentanyl, 1.8 pounds of cannabis, 76 Xanax pills, an unspecified number of other prescription pills, 13 pint bottles of Promethazine with dextromethorphan cough syrup, and a small amount of psilocybin mushrooms were all seized. The raid was authorized after a search warrant was obtained through a month-long investigation conducted into drug activity at the location.

Robinson was initially charged on drug trafficking and drug possession charges the following day in Morgan County Circuit Court. The Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped the local charges on May 28th to defer the charges to the higher court.

According to the charging documents, since Robinson has served prior prison time on a 2015 felony aggravated battery conviction, he now faces up to 10 years to life in federal prison on the two drug trafficking charges.

Robinson made his first appearance in federal court in Springfield on Thursday before Judge Karen L. McNaught. He was appointed a federal public defender and will return to court on June 11th for a pretrial detention hearing. Judge McNaught also issued a written order for Robinson to be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service prior to the detention hearing.