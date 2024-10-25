Jacksonville Man Indicted on More Weapons and Drug Trafficking Charges in Scott County

A Jacksonville man who has been jailed in Morgan County since the early part of this month received more charges in a neighboring county on Monday.

22-year old Joshua E. Desherlia of the 700 block of East Chambers Street was first arrested by Jacksonville Police on September 17th after allegedly firing a gun along Mauvaisterre Creek just north of Cedarbrook Estates along the 1000 block of Routt Street.

He was initially released but re-arrested on October 3rd and charged with Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams and Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams. He was also cited for possession of a firearm by a felon. He has been detained at the Morgan County Jail since the October 3rd arrest.

On Monday in Scott County Circuit Court, the Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 3 more class X felonies for aggravated methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine delivery, and manufacture and/or delivery of fentanyl along with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a felon.

DeSherlia is scheduled for a jury pretrial setting on December 12th.