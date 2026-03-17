Jacksonville man injured after vehicle strikes building near Elks Lodge

Jacksonville Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision with a building near downtown Jacksonville around mid-day today.



Officers were called shortly before 12:15 p.m. to the 200 block of West Morgan Street, where a vehicle struck a building near the Elks Lodge parking lot. Police say that 86-year old Harry F. Long, of the first block of Jacobs Lane, was driving east through the Elks parking lot when the vehicle continued forward and hit the southwest corner of a structure located at 221 West Morgan Street. Long told officers that he accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake. A witness at the scene told officers the vehicle did not appear to slow down before impact.

Authorities report the vehicle sustained major front-end damage, and the building suffered significant damage to its brick exterior wall.

Long was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with minor facial injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No citations have been issued at this time. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Jacksonville Police say the incident remains under investigation.