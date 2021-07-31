Jacksonville Man Injured In Semi Rollover on Rte 67 on Friday

By Benjamin Cox on July 31, 2021 at 12:30pm

A Jacksonville man was injured in a commercial vehicle crash on US Route 67 early yesterday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2007 white International semi truck left the roadway and entered the west ditch on Route 67 near Honey Point Road just north of Meredosia in Cass County causing the hog truck to overturn.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, 27 year old Timothy A Sonneborn of Jacksonville had his leg pinned inside the cab. Sonneborn was eventually extricated from the vehicle and transported to Passavant Area Hospital with minor injuries.

Illinois State Police reports say Sonneborn was issued a citation for improper lane usage.