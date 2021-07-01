Jacksonville Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Wednesday Night

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 1, 2021 at 9:45am

One man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Morton Avenue and South Main Streets last night.

Police were called to the intersection on an emergency service dispatch at 9:15 yesterday evening.

72-year-old Gary D. Buchanan of Mt. Zion Road was traveling eastbound on Morton near the intersection of South Main when he swerved to avoid stopped traffic. Buchanan’s vehicle went through the intersection and struck a utility pole.

According to a police report, Buchanan was transported to Passavant Area Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle sustained extensive damage in the crash and was towed from the scene.

Buchanan was cited for traveling too fast for conditions and disobeying a traffic control device.