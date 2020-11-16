Jacksonville Man Injured In Truck vs. Deer Accident Near Liberty

A Jacksonville man was injured in a single-vehicle vs. deer accident in Adams County on Thursday. The Quincy Herald Whig reports that a 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by 21 year old Dakota J. Holder of Jacksonville was heading west on Illinois Route 104 near Liberty when the vehicle struck a deer, causing it to travel into the ditch on the south side of the road and overturn at approximately 6:15PM Thursday.

Holder, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for minor injuries. A passenger, 26 year old Bettie K. Baumgartner also of Jacksonville who was not wearing a seat belt, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Two additional passengers, both juveniles, were not injured. Holder was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to secure a child in a restraint system.

Responding to the scene was the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance, Payson Fire Department and Liberty Fire Department.