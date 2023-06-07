Jacksonville Man Is Heading to Prison For December Shooting That Injured A Woman

A Jacksonville man is headed to prison after shooting a woman during a domestic disturbance back in December.

35-year old Antonio K. King of the 300 block of West Dunlap Street pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Morgan County Court yesterday afternoon.

King was arrested by Jacksonville Police at approximately 12:45AM on December 17, 2022 in the 600 block of North West Street after police received a report of a domestic disturbance with possible gunshots.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 36-year old woman had been shot in the abdomen. The woman was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and eventually to a Springfield area hospital. The victim was in critical condition upon arrival to the hospital. No further updates about the victim have been released.

The firearm used in the alleged incident was recovered at the scene. King was initially charged with the felony firearm possession charge as well as aggravated battery with a firearm.

King was previously convicted of an unknown felony in the State of Michigan, according to court documents.

The aggravated battery charge was dropped per the plea. King was sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 6 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus fees and court costs. He was given credit for 172 days served in the Morgan County Jail.