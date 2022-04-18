Jacksonville Man Leads Police on Manhunt in Greene County

Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillan announced this morning that on On Sunday, April 10th at approximately 11:30 p.m., a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy arrived at the Greene County Jail, with 34-year-old Tony L. Henson, of Jacksonville in custody.

McMillan says according to Greene County Jail booking reports, Henson had been arrested in Scott County for criminal trespass to land and was going to be booked and held in the Greene County Jail. After being removed from the squad car, Henson reportedly ran from the Scott County deputy as he was being escorted to the jail.

Henson was secured in handcuffs at the time of his arrest and transport, however, he was able to elude the deputy, who engaged in a brief foot pursuit with Henson. McMillan says law enforcement agencies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Carrollton, Roodhouse, and White Hall Police Departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, began a mobile and foot search of the area near where Henson had been last seen.

Police K9 and support of an Illinois State Police aircraft, specially equipped with heat-sensing equipment were also involved in the search. The officers responded to several reports from residents seeing Henson running on foot in areas near Boyd Hospital.

Henson was located the next morning at approximately 6:33 a.m., hiding underneath the porch of a residence on Maple Street in Carrollton. Henson was immediately taken into custody, and transported to the Greene County Jail, where he was lodged.

Henson was charged in Greene County Circuit Court with a charge of misdemeanor escape. He is scheduled for arraignment next Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Bond has been set in both the Scott and Greene County cases. Hensen has since posted bail and been released.