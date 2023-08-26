Jacksonville Man on Probation for Child Porn Conviction Arrested For Child Porn, Indecent Solicitation of a Child

A Jacksonville man who pleaded guilty to a child pornography possession charge in June has been arrested for more child pornography possession charges as well as indecent solicitation of a child.

21-year old Demond L. Harris, Jr., listed as homeless, was arrested by Jacksonville Police near the intersection of Howe Street and Railroad Street at 9:16AM Friday. Harris for four separate incidents in the month of July. According to a Jacksonville Police report, investigators discovered that Harris allegedly had child pornography in his possession on July 5th, July 14th, and July 19th. Investigators also say that Harris performed indecent solicitation of a minor on July 5th and July 24th.

Harris pleaded guilty to child pornography possession in Morgan County Circuit Court on June 27th stemming from an arrest made by Jacksonville Police on October 24, 2022 after a five-month long investigation.

Harris was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation with special conditions, including zero contact with social media during the duration of his probationary period. He was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fees and court costs.

Harris currently remains held at the Morgan County Jail.