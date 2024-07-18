Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Sex Abuse

A Jacksonville man who was arrested on sexual abuse charges to a minor after the victim reported the activity to police in December has reached a plea in his case.

21-year old Jason L. Ransom of the 700 block of South Fayette Street held a 402 conference in Morgan County Circuit Court yesterday. A 402 Conference is when the sitting judge and both attorneys discuss the details of the entire case including a plea bargain in open court. The sitting judge then informs the court of the sentence if a guilty pleading was reached.

According to online court records, a plea of guilty and a waiver of trial was filed and signed in open court by Ransom yesterday.

According to a criminal information filed in December by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, Ransom allegedly committed an act of sexual conduct to an individual who was under the age of 13 when the act was committed. According to a follow-up report by Jacksonville Police, the victim was someone known to Ransom and an investigation into the alleged incidents began after a report was made on November 9, 2023 by the victim.

Ransom faces the possibility of 3-7 years in imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for August 27th.