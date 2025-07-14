Jacksonville Man pleads guilty to bringing minor across state lines in Michigan federal case

A Jacksonville man arrested in an FBI raid earlier this year has pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the case in Western Michigan federal court.

Hart L. Buckley, 24, formerly of the 500 block of South Westgate Avenue pleaded guilty to Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity on June 10 in the Western District federal court in Michigan.

According to the federal indictment, in 2022, Buckley allegedly began to knowingly persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor male subject in MIchigan from his home in Illinois through the Internet and through a cell phone. According to the document, Buckley used a rideshare program to transport the minor from around Wyoming, Michigan to Jacksonville with the intent to engage in sexual activity with the minor in January.

Buckley was arrested in an FBI swat raid at his home in Jacksonville on February 19. You can read more information about the arrest at this link.

Buckley remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s service. He is due to be sentenced on September 30.

Buckley faces a sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment.