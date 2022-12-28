Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Two Drug Charges

A Jacksonville man has pled guilty to two drug charges stemming from separate arrests over the last year.

48 year old Perry Handy of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue pled guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams in Morgan County Circuit Court yesterday afternoon.

One charge stemmed from a March 25th arrest by Jacksonville Police. The second charge stems from an arrest after a traffic crash near Country Club Road on September 20th.

In the September 20th incident, Handy crashed a vehicle into 3 mailboxes, blew a tire, and ended up in a ditch in the 900 block of East Morton Avenue.

Handy was sentenced to a stayed sentence of 180 days in the Morgan County Jail with credit for 73 days served concurrent with the March 25th arrest.

Handy was then placed on 2 years of drug court probation, fined $500, and ordered to pay fees, court costs, and $13.59 in restitution to Jiffi Stop. A third arrest for possession of methamphetamine from July 11th for possession of methamphetamine along with traffic charges were dropped per the plea.