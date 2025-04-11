Jacksonville Man Receives Probation in Scott County Grooming, Enticement Case

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 11, 2025 at 11:08am

A Jacksonville man arrested last year in connection to a grooming and enticement of a child case received probation after a plea agreement in Scott County Court this week.

21-year-old Kurt A. Stutz, of Jacksonville, was charged in Scott County Circuit Court with one count of Class 4 felony grooming, and one count of Class A misdemeanor enticement of a child in May of last year.

On Monday, Stutz pleaded guilty to the felony grooming charge. The misdemeanor enticement of a child charge was dismissed per the plea agreement.

Scott County Circuit Judge David R. Cherry sentenced Stutz to serve 30 months of adult probation and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine.

Stutz was arrested by Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigators on May 29th, 2024. No further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident has been released.

Stutz will be required to register as a sex offender.

–Ben Cox contributed to this story

