Jacksonville man reported missing

A Jacksonville family is searching for their son at this hour.



According to family members and friends, Jonest Eisfelder has been heard from for approximately three days. Eisfelder drives a 2017 Black Honda Civic, Jonny03 on the plates.

Eisfelder is of Philippine decent. He has tan skin, dark brown eyes and dark hair. No further description has been provided.

If you have any information on Eisfelder’s whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or you may leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or leave a tip on their Facebook page.