Jacksonville Man Sentenced For ISD UTV Burglary

A Jacksonville man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to a burglary charge from this past Fall.

30 year old Luke T. Adams of the 700 block of East Douglas Avenue pleaded guilty yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court to a single count of burglary.

The charges stems from a stolen vehicle incident at the Illinois School for the Deaf in November. Adams was alleged to have taken one of the school’s green utility vehicles before being stopped by Jacksonville Police at the intersection of Massey and Morton.

Adams also had probation revoked on a February 2021 plea agreement for a possession of methamphetamine charge.

According to court documents, Adams will serve a 3-year sentence concurrently for both charges in the Illinois Department of Corrections along with up to 6 months of mandatory supervised release. Adams was also ordered to pay a $500 county fine plus fees and court costs. Adams was given credit for 166 days served in the Morgan County Jail.