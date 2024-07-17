Jacksonville Man Sentenced For March Vehicle Arson

A Jacksonville man accused of purposefully setting fire to a car in March has been sentenced to prison.

43-year old David E. Harper of the 200 block of South West Street pleaded guilty yesterday in Morgan County Circuit to Class 2 felony arson.

According to a press release at the time of Harper’s arrest, around 4AM on Tuesday, March 5th officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 200 block of East Beecher Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle parked on the street with flames visible on the interior of the vehicle. Officers were able to extinguish the fire; and while speaking with the owner of the vehicle, was told the vehicle was operable and they believed the fire to be intentionally set.

Officers are said to have identified Harper as the prime suspect after identifying him through area surveillance camera footage around the time of the fire. On March 12th, officers arrested Harper without incident. During questioning, Harper is alleged to have admitted to setting the fire using a mortar-style firework in order to “prove a point.” Court records do not further elaborate on the motive.

Harper was sentenced yesterday to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $500 county fine. The court also recommended that Harper be placed in a facility with substance abuse and mental health treatment. Harper was given credit for 127 days served in the Morgan County Jail.