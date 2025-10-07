Jacksonville Man sentenced for multiple meth arrests

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to prison in Morgan County Circuit Court last week on methamphetamine possession charges.

Johnathan P. Parrish, 42, of the 1300 block of East Railroad Street pleaded guilty on May 22 to a single count of illegal possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Parrish was arrested in mid-September 2023 on the charge while on parole from a previous felony theft that occurred in Rolling Acres trailer court in 2022.

Parrish then subsequently failed to appear on multiple occasions prior to pleading guilty in court in May. While awaiting sentencing, Parrish was arrested by Jacksonville Police on July 25 for possession of methamphetamine.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif sentenced Parrish last Tuesday to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 6 months of mandatory supervised release and ordered payment of a $500 county fine. The July drug possession charge was dismissed per the sentencing. Parrish was given credit for 11 days served in the Morgan County Jail.