Jacksonville Man Sentenced for Role in Dec 2022 Attempted Armed Robbery in South Jacksonville

A Morgan County man is heading to prison for an attempted armed robbery at a South Jacksonville residence that occurred last year.

22-year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery with indication of a firearm on Wednesday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

The charge stems from an early morning December 11, 2022 incident in which Armstrong and 18-year old Jakobie T. Whitaker of the 200 block of West Greenwood Avenue were alleged to have entered a home with a female victim without force in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue in South Jacksonville. Upon entry, the female complainant told police that one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded all of her money. The subjects then made off when an undetermined amount of cash and left the residence on foot. Whitaker was arrested within two days of the incident, and Armstrong was arrested ten days later after a joint investigation between South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Police.

Whitaker was sentenced to 4 years in prison in connection to the incident back in May.

Armstrong had subsequent arrests that he was also out on bond for at the time of his arrest back in June, which included charges of criminal trespass to a residence with a person present on two separate occasions. The remaining charges were dropped per the plea.

Armstrong was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 fine. He was given credit for 351 days served.